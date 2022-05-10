BJP committed to transforming people's lives: Bandi Sanjay

Mahbubnagar: Continuing his 25th day of Prajasangaram Yatra on Monday, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar began his walkathon from Kondedu village of Jadcherla mandal and met with villagers and learned about their problems and issues.

While speaking to the villagers, Sanjay said that BJP is committed to bring a comprehensive change among the lives of the people and for that he has come all the way to their village to know about the ground realities and the problems being faced by the poor in the State. "The people of Telangana are fed up with the TRS family rule and are looking for a change and this change is possible only with the BJP party. As an indication to this change the BJP party is planning to hold a grand public meeting at Maheshwaram on May 14 on the occasion of conclusion of Praja Sangrama Yatra and the party cadres and each and every BJP activist is working to make it a grand success," said Bandi Sanjay.

The BJP state president held a meeting with the BJP corporators at Makhtapally gate and gave them directions and instructions to make the upcoming public meeting at Mahehswaram a grand success.

The concluding Praja Sangrama Yatra-2 public meeting is expected to witnesses Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest. The BJP leader directed all mandal level and booth-level BJP cadres to bring a large number of people for the grand public meeting.

State BJP general secretaries Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, G. Premender Reddy, Mantri Srinivas, Bangaru Shruti, Padayatra Pramukh Dr. G. Manohar Reddy, Treasurer Shanthi Kumar, SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar, former MLAs Yendala Lakshminarayana, Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy, padayatra co-leader T. Virender Gowda, BC Morcha state presidents Ale Bhaskar and district presidents of Greater Hyderabad districts participated in the meeting.