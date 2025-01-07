BJP Condemns Attack on State Office, Calls for Action Against Congress Supporters

Hyderabad : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana has strongly condemned an attack on its state office by a group of Congress supporters. In a statement on Monday, BJP’s Chief Spokesperson, K. Krishna Sagar Rao, called the incident “unprovoked” and “illegal,” emphasizing that no violence should be allowed in a democracy.

Rao demanded that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy apologize for letting such an attack happen. He questioned whether there was any law and order left in the state, accusing the police of being passive while Congress supporters carried out the attack. “Is the police just watching while Congress goons create chaos and violence?” Rao asked in his statement.

He also called for the immediate arrest of everyone involved in the attack, including those who planned and authorized it. Rao stated that the BJP would not tolerate such behavior and that the attackers must be held accountable.

The BJP spokesperson further criticized the state government, saying it had failed to ensure the safety and security of political party offices in Telangana. He warned that if such incidents were allowed to continue, it would undermine the state’s democratic values.

This attack has heightened political tensions between the Congress and BJP, with both parties accusing each other of misconduct. The BJP now demands strong action from the state government to ensure such violence does not happen again.

The letter as follows:

7th January 2025

I strongly condemn the attack on the BJP State office by an unruly Congress mob. Nothing justifies violence in a democracy.

CM Revanth Reddy should apologize to the BJP party for having allowed this illegal, devious, and unprovoked attack on our party office. Is there law & order in Telangana? Have police become just bystanders while Congress goons unleash anarchy and violence in the state?

I demand the immediate arrest of all those who attacked the BJP state office and also those who have planned and authorized this illegal, violent action.

K.Krishna Sagar Rao

Chief Spokesperson

BJP Telangana State