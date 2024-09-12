BJP conducts membership drive

Mancherial: Mancherial district BJP president Raghunath Verabell participated in a membership registration programme held here on Wednesday. He gave BJP membership to numerous individuals.

In his address, Raghunath Verabelli stated, “The citizens of India are drawn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance, and he has been entrusted with power for the third time. To further develop the nation, I urge everyone to join hands with Modi by obtaining BJP membership.” He requested that individuals make a missed call to 88000 2024 to secure BJP membership.

Raghunath informed that BJP activists would visit every booth in the district, going door-to-door to provide BJP membership to the people. The program was attended by town presidents Vangapalli Venkateshwar Rao, Peddapalli Purushotham, Purushotham Jaju, Goli Ramu, Enagandula Krishna Murthy, Tammidi Srinivas, Jogula Sridevi, Bodduna Mallesh, Bingi Praveen, Taj Khan, Ravikanti Sathyanarayana, Malyala Srinivas, Reddimala Ashok, Rakesh Renwa, Amirisetti Raju, Gurrala Lavanya, Pacha Venkateshwarlu, Buddarapu Rajamouli, Nagula Rajanna, and others.