  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP conducts membership drive

BJP conducts membership drive
x
Highlights

Mancherial district BJP president Raghunath Verabell participated in a membership registration programme held here on Wednesday. He gave BJP membership to numerous individuals.

Mancherial: Mancherial district BJP president Raghunath Verabell participated in a membership registration programme held here on Wednesday. He gave BJP membership to numerous individuals.

In his address, Raghunath Verabelli stated, “The citizens of India are drawn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance, and he has been entrusted with power for the third time. To further develop the nation, I urge everyone to join hands with Modi by obtaining BJP membership.” He requested that individuals make a missed call to 88000 2024 to secure BJP membership.

Raghunath informed that BJP activists would visit every booth in the district, going door-to-door to provide BJP membership to the people. The program was attended by town presidents Vangapalli Venkateshwar Rao, Peddapalli Purushotham, Purushotham Jaju, Goli Ramu, Enagandula Krishna Murthy, Tammidi Srinivas, Jogula Sridevi, Bodduna Mallesh, Bingi Praveen, Taj Khan, Ravikanti Sathyanarayana, Malyala Srinivas, Reddimala Ashok, Rakesh Renwa, Amirisetti Raju, Gurrala Lavanya, Pacha Venkateshwarlu, Buddarapu Rajamouli, Nagula Rajanna, and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick