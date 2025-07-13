BJP Confident of Sweeping Majority in Jogulamba Gadwal Local Elections: Ramachandra Reddy

Gadwal: A preparatory meeting for the upcoming local body elections was held today at Sindhanur village in Aija mandal under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna. The meeting saw the participation of BJP district election in-charge S. Ramachandra Reddy as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Ramachandra Reddy asserted that with the support of BJP National Vice President and Palamuru MP DK Aruna, the BJP is set to secure a majority of seats in the Jogulamba Gadwal district. He emphasized that various central government welfare schemes are reaching villages directly through gram panchayats, highlighting the BJP’s commitment to grassroots development.

He listed numerous ongoing initiatives including:

Free rice distribution during COVID-19

Construction of Rythu Vedikas, Palle Prakruti Vanams, and Vaikunta Dhamams

Public toilets and sanitation

Fertilizer subsidies

PM Vishwakarma and MUDRA loans

CC roads and street lighting

Nutritional food for children and pregnant women at Anganwadi centers

Ramachandra Reddy credited the BJP-led Central Government for these developments and affirmed that even national defense remains robust, citing the recent retaliation against the Pahalgam terrorist attack, where Indian forces struck back by bombing terrorist hideouts deep within Pakistan.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, under which India has seen rapid economic growth and risen to become the fourth strongest economy globally, on par with developed nations. He remarked that this transformation is solely due to the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Criticizing the previous Telangana state government, he stated that it failed to deliver on promises despite ruling for ten years. He also targeted the current Congress government, accusing it of coming to power with false promises of 6 guarantees and 160 lies, none of which have been fulfilled.

Ramachandra Reddy appealed to the public to support BJP candidates in the upcoming MPTC, ZPTC, Sarpanch, and Ward Member elections, stating that true economic and social development at the village level is possible only under BJP rule.

The event was attended by Baligera Shiva Reddy, the contested BJP MLA from Gadwal constituency, Mekala Anjaneyulu, Vice President of the District Kisan Morcha, District Council Members Giddanna, Pradeep Swamy, and several local BJP leaders including Sindhanur Narasimhulu, Gopalu, Mallesh, Narasanna Goud, Rajapuram Janardhan, and Shashi Kumar. Numerous BJP activists and local villagers also participated actively in the meeting.