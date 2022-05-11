BJP, Congress stalling are development of State: Harish Rao

Mahabubabad: BJP will get a Nobel for lying if there is any prize in such a category, Health Minister T Harish Rao said. Speaking at a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that both the BJP and the Congress were working against the interests of Telangana.

"Congress and BJP leaders tried to stall the development of the State," Harish said, accusing them of moving to the court to stop the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project (KLIP) and the Palamuru lift scheme. Even some of the Opposition leaders tried to stall the Mission Bhagiratha programme by leveling corruption charges against the government, he added.

Surprisingly, the BJP national president JP Nadda says that KLIP didn't provide irrigation to not even a single acre. Both the BJP and the Congress which lack firepower to withstand the TRS have been trying to spread misinformation about the development in the State. The TRS Government decided to procure paddy from farmers after the Centre had escaped from its responsibility, Harish said.

He said that the BJP Government which sanctioned 157 medical colleges in the country didn't even allot one of them to Telangana. Referring to the upcoming medical college in Mahabubabad, he said that it was only due to the efforts of the TRS Government. "The State has just three medical colleges in Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad apart from Hyderabad before the formation of Telangana. Now, the TRS Government is going to establish 33 medical colleges, and all the credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Harish said.

The BJP and the Congress leaders have no right to talk about development in Telangana, he said, daring both the parties to implement the welfare programmes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi etc.

Earlier, Harish Rao laid the foundation for the medical college and hospital building that likely cost the government Rs 510 crore. He also inaugurated the radiology wing, 41-bed general ward and dedicated paediatric care unit in the Area hospital. The Health Minister said that all the primary health centres will soon get their own buildings.

Harish Rao launched the distribution of free medicines kits for BP and Sugar patients at Pedda Thanda village under Kuravi mandal. Jarpula Bhadri is the first beneficiary to receive the kits in the State. Earlier, in the day, Harish Rao offered prayers at the Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MP Maloth Kavitha and MLA B Shankar Naik were among others present.