BJP, Congress to give tough fight to TRS in MLC elections

Mahbubnagar: With MLC elections fast approaching, all the major parties in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district already fielded their candidates and embarked on high voltage campaigning for the success of their candidates for the past few days.

The ruling TRS, which never won MLC seat from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar constituency since the beginning, now decided to field former PM PV Narasimaha Rao's daughter Vani Devi. Congress and BJP also fielded strong contestants - Chinna Reddy, former Minister from Wanaparthy and Ramachandra Rao, respectively.

When The Hans India tried to gauge the pulse of the public, particularly graduates from different sections of the society, it appeared that this time Congress and BJP have to give a tough fight to the TRS and this time too, the ruling party may lose Graduate MLC elections as the odds are more.

Majority graduates including unemployed youth, private employees and even those working in the government sector are not happy with the TRS government's treatment towards youth in the State and Palamuru region in particular.

The unemployed youth are reportedly angry as their hopes and aspirations were shattered as the TRS government has miserably failed to address their problems and they are dissatisfied as the State government is not releasing enough job notifications and for failing to implement its promise of providing unemployment stipend of Rs 3,016.

"Both Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and party leaders have fooled youth and graduates in last elections. They promised to fill more than one lakh government jobs but had not released even a single notification ever since their announcement. Moreover, they have also not fulfilled their promise of providing stipend to the unemployed youth. The TRS government did nothing for graduates and unemployed youth during the last seven years and they have no right to ask for votes in Graduate MLC elections," said Naresh, a private employee, working in a show room in Mahbubnagar.