BJP, Congress will forfeit deposits in Dubbaka bypoll: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the candidates of BJP and Congress party would lose deposits in Dubbaka bye elections.



The Minister was addressing a gathering on the occasion of joining of Congress leader Maddula Nageshwar Reddy, who was the candidate in 2018 Assembly elections, at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. Harish Rao said Nageshwar Reddy stood second in the 2018 elections and now there are no leaders and cadre of Congress left in Dubbaka. "The Congress party leader Manicka Tagore is in Dubbaka... there are no leaders or activists in the constituency... the State leaders will have to give speeches and later applaud as there is no Congress cadre left in Dubbaka," said Harish Rao.

He questioned as to how the TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy could win Dubbaka when he could not save his own seat of Huzurnagar.

The TRS leader lashed out at the Congress leader for opposing pharma city. He said that the pharma city would provide employment to youth but the Congress leaders were opposing. They opposed even the Kaleshwaram project, the party wrote letters to HUDCO against sanctioning loans for Mission Bhagiratha, recalled Harish Rao.

Harish Rao said that the TRS can show 100 things it has done for the people of the State and questioned can the BJP and Congress show at least one and added that about 78,000 farmers in the constituency were getting money under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

He said that both the BJP and Congress leaders were tigers before mikes. The BJP government at Centre is bringing an Act to fix meters on the agriculture pump sets whereas CM KCR is giving free power, he said.