BJP conspiring against Rahul Gandhi, flays Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday said that Thursday was a dark day as the Bharatiya Janata Party's conspiracy to punish Rahul Gandhi from contesting future elections was exposed. By postponing the case against Rahul Gandhi, who is the leader of the opposition party in the country, the BJP was targeting him falsifying his words spoken during the election campaign in 2019, he said. He along with Congress workers staged a dharna at Mahatma Gandhi statue here against the BJP government's conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi. Speaking on the occasion, he said democracy was in danger in the country under the leadership of Narendra Modi.''





The country could move forward only if democracy survives. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah together have given the country to big businessmen like Adani and Ambani. The person who boldly told the facts that they are being sold, in the situation of banning a channel like BBC which told the facts about Narendra Modi, people are noticing that there is a political conspiracy behind the filing of a case by a lawyer named Modi who is becoming corrupt in the country. All the Congress workers were protesting all over the country and they were asking the people of the district and the city to end the dictatorial trend and undemocratic policy of Narendra Modi, he said.











