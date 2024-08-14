BJP demandes CBI probe into Sunkishala wall collapse

Kagaznagar: BJP legislator and party leaders on Tuesday visited the Sunkishala project in Nagarjunasagar constituency, Nalgonda district, to assess the damage caused by the recent sidewall collapse. The incident resulted in significant loss due to heavy inflow from the Krishna River.

Sirpur MLA Palvai Harish Babu alleged substandard work in the project’s construction by Mega Engineering India Limited, estimated at Rs 2300 crore. He questioned who should compensate for the losses caused by the unauthoriSed opening of the middle tunnel. Harish Babu criticiSed former opposition leader Revanth Reddy for not speaking out against the alleged cheating by Mega Engineering Krishna Reddy, despite the recent accident. He demanded a thorough CBI investigation into the project’s construction and MEIL’s work across the state to reveal the facts.

The visiting leaders included Legislative Party leaders Eleti Maheshwar Reddy, MLC AVN Reddy, Rama Rao Patel, Nalgonda district BJP president Dr Nagam Varshit Reddy, and other BJP leaders and activists.