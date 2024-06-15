BJP demands full-time education minister for State

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP spokesperson Rani Rudrama stressed that the State should have a full-time education minister against the backdrop of several problems cropping up right at the beginning of the academic year.

Addressing the media on Friday, she said that the State has a full-time minister for excise and prohibition but not for education, resulting in the education department turning directionless.

The BJP leader said that the department concerned could not realise that the names of the former chief minister and education minister were printed on the books intended to be distributed until the students pointed out the same. “This would not have happened had there been a regular education minister," she added.

On the administrative front of the education department, she said that there are no DEOs for 26 districts in the state. “Similarly, of the 62 deputy EO posts, not one person is on duty. Of the 617 mandals which should have MEOs, only 17 are working at present,” she pointed out.

The students are also facing problems in schools due to lack of sanitation facilities, she alleged, adding that the state government could only notify to fill only 11,000 teacher posts out of 22,000 vacant posts.

She also asked whether the CM finds no one competent enough in the Congress to be the education minister. “When he has no time, why should the CM keep the education ministry with him,” she asked, and demanded to appoint a regular education minister.