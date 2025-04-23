BJP Demands Immediate Utilization of PRASAD Scheme Facilities for Devotees in Alampur

Gadwal: The BJP team led by former Jogulamba Gadwal district BJP president S. Ramachandra Reddy visited the PRASAD Scheme-constructed facilities in Alampur town and expressed strong dissatisfaction over the state government's failure to utilize them for the benefit of pilgrims visiting the historic Jogulamba temple.

The visit, organized under the leadership of Alampur Town BJP President M. Sharath Babu, aimed to inspect the dining hall and accommodation blocks built under the Union Government’s PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) Scheme. Addressing the media after the inspection, Ramachandra Reddy criticized the state government and Endowments Department for neglecting to put these ready-to-use facilities into service.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allocated Rs. 80 crore to Alampur under the PRASAD Scheme in 2021, with the intention of improving infrastructure for devotees visiting the Jogulamba Temple, one of the 18 Shakti Peethas. However, only Rs. 36.72 crore has reportedly been utilized by local representatives, leaving a major part of the sanctioned funds unutilized. Even the infrastructure that was completed, such as lodging facilities and dining halls, remains inaccessible to pilgrims due to state inaction.

Ramachandra Reddy questioned, “How much more time does the state government need to make these facilities available? Don’t the sufferings of devotees matter to the state administration?” He accused the State Government and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha of not taking any steps to operationalize the new buildings and urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to personally take note of the situation.

He further highlighted the poor conditions at the current dining facility (Satra) near the temple, which is causing considerable inconvenience to devotees. He demanded that the dining services be shifted to the newly constructed building under the PRASAD Scheme immediately to ensure comfort and hygiene for the pilgrims.

Additionally, the BJP leaders called for the introduction of electric vehicles for the easy transportation of devotees and the immediate launch of the new accommodation facilities built with central funds.

The event was also attended by BJP’s Alampur MLA candidate Rajagopal, State BJYM Vice President Rajashekar Sharma, Alampur Mandal BJP President Eshwar, District Council Member Rangaswamy, and Town BJP General Secretaries Naresh, Mahesh, and Parushuram, among others.

The BJP leaders pledged to continue their agitation until the state government fulfills its responsibility and ensures proper infrastructure for the devotees of Jogulamba Temple.