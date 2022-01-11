  • Menu
BJP demands President rule in Punjab

BJP leaders conducting silent protest wearing black ribbons before the Ambedkar Statue at Sathupalli on Monday
BJP leaders conducting silent protest wearing black ribbons before the Ambedkar Statue at Sathupalli on Monday

Sathupalli ( Khammam ): BJP Sathupalli constituency incharge Numburi Rama Lingeswara Rao on Monday demanded imposition of the President's rule in Panjab for failing to provide security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the State.

Sporting black ribbons, Rao and other leaders took out a silent protest at the Ambedkar statue in the town. Speaking on occasion, Lingeswara Rao condemned the Panjab government's failure on security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.

He appealed to the President to dismiss the Panjab government immediately. Later the leaders performed pujas for Modi good health in the temple. BJP leaders P Srinivas, A Nagaswamy, Munna Mishra, M Narasimha Murthy, Rahamathualla, Ch Venkata Chary, B Venkatswara Rao, and Yuva Morcha leaders participated in the programme.

