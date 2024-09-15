BJP District Leaders Visit Chinnonipalli Submerged Village on MP DK Aruna's Orders

Gadwal: Following the orders of Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna, BJP district leaders, including District President Ramachandra Reddy, General Secretary DK Snigdha Reddy, and Assembly candidate Baligera Shiva Reddy, visited the submerged village of Chinnonipalli in Gattu Mandal today.

During the visit, the BJP leaders noted the lack of proper facilities at the R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Center, such as inadequate water supply, electricity, roads, and drainage systems, causing significant difficulties for the residents. They also mentioned that compensation funds for the rehabilitation center have yet to be released, urging immediate action to provide necessary amenities.

The leaders highlighted that 60 families from the submerged area have not yet been allocated plots and demanded that the government allot plots to these families and provide ₹1,25,000 as shifting charges. They pointed out that in 2014, plots were provided to 250 families, and since then, 60 additional families have emerged, who now also need proper housing and facilities. If these demands are not met, they warned that the BJP would launch a large-scale agitation.

Additionally, the BJP leaders demanded that the government provide ₹12.5 lakh for rehabilitation to the affected families, similar to the compensation given to the victims of the Vattam and Mid Maneru submergence.

BJP Assembly Co-convener Ramanjaneyulu, District BJYM President Mirjapuram Venkateshwara Reddy, District General Secretary Tarun, along with Chinnonipalli villagers including Narasimhulu Goud, Eranna, Srinivas Reddy, Govind Reddy, Chakali Narasimhulu, Kurva Anjaneyulu, and Veeresh Goud were present during the visit.