BJP District President Ram Anjaneyulu Flags Irregularities at Kondapuram Paddy Procurement Center

Gadwal: BJP District President Ram Anjaneyulu Inspects Paddy Procurement Center in Kondapuram, Alleges Irregularities
Jogulamba Gadwal, Telangana – Acting on the directives of the state BJP leadership and Mahabubnagar MP D.K. Aruna, BJP District President Ram Anjaneyulu visited the IKP Paddy Procurement Center at Kondapuram village in K.T. Doddi mandal to assess ongoing procurement operations. During the visit, he raised concerns over the lack of proper record maintenance and non-adherence to the token system in the serial order.
He pointed out that the center was not functioning transparently and demanded that gunny bag shortages be addressed immediately so that farmers can deliver their produce to mills without delay. Further, he emphasized that deductions should be limited to only 400 grams for paddy bags weighing above 40 kilograms, ensuring that farmers are not unfairly penalized.
One of the more serious allegations made was that paddy is being illegally transported from the Karnataka border into the center. Ram Anjaneyulu urged officials to take strict measures to prevent the procurement of such unauthorized paddy.
Several BJP leaders participated in this inspection visit, including:
Mandal President G. Sripadha Reddy
District Council Member Anmi Reddy
Senior BJP Leader Erra Bheem Reddy
District Secretary Swapna
Gadwal Mandal President Srinivasulu
Nagireddy Ampi Reddy
Venkatapuram Govindu
Veeresh
and others.
The BJP leadership stressed the need for accountability, transparency, and farmer-friendly practices at all procurement centers, warning that continued negligence will not be tolerated.