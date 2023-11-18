  • Menu
BJP door-to-door booklet unveiled in Ibrahimpatnam

The door to door BJP-booklet prepared under the leadership of BJP OBC Morcha state spokesperson Boora Malsur Goud was unveiled by Maharashtra MLA in Ibrahimpatnam where Ibrahimpatnam Assembly Constituency Incharge Dr. Sandeep Durve and Ibrahimpatnam Constituency BJP candidate Nomula Dayanand Goud were present.

BJP Vanaparthi District Incharge Bosupalli Pratap, Rangareddy District General Secretary Arjun Reddy, Rangareddy District Tribal Morcha President Darawat Srinivas Naik, Adibatla Municipality BJP President Veeraswamy Goud, Devender and others participated in this program.

