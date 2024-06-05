BJP doubles its vote share, seat tally in TS from 4 to 8

Hyderabad: Improving its vote share by 15.63 per cent from the 2019 general elections, the BJP has doubled its seat tally, from four to winning eight out of 17 parliament seats during the results that were declared on Tuesday. BJP Malkajgiri candidate and national executive member Eatala Rajender secured the highest percentage of 51.21 per cent votes among the eight winning candidates of the BJP.

The saffron party, which had secured 19.45 per cent of the vote share with 36,26,173 votes polled in parliament elections in 2019, has secured a 35.08 per cent vote share with 76,47,064 votes polled in the results declared for the 2024 parliamentary elections on Tuesday.

In Malkajgiri, Eatala Rajender secured 51.21 per cent of votes with a margin of 3,87,375. This is against 19.47 per cent of the vote share polled for the BJP, which stood in third place during the 2019 general elections.

Former MP and BJP Chevella candidate Konda Visweswar Reddy won, securing, a 48.36 per cent vote share with a margin of 1,73,105 votes, as against 15.53 per cent vote share with which the saffron party stood in third position in 2019.

Sitting MP and BJP Nizamabad candidate Arvind Dharmpauri secured 48.02 per cent of the vote, retaining the seat for the second time with a margin of 1,09,241.

The BJP candidate has broken his earlier 2019 general election record in which he secured 45.22 per cent votes.

BJP candidate Godam Nagesh won from the Adilabad (ST) reserved constituency securing 45.98 per cent vote share with a margin of 90,652 votes. The saffron party has improved its vote share of 35.48 per cent it had secured in the 2019 general elections.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy was declared elected from the Secunderabad parliament constituency. He secured a 45.15 per cent vote share and won the seat for the second time with a margin of 49,944 votes. Kishan Reddy secured 42.05 per cent of votes during the 2019 general elections. He retained the seat improving the vote share in the results declared on Tuesday.

BJP sitting MP and party national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar won from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, securing 44.57 vote share with a margin of 2,25,209 votes. The BJP MP secured 43.42 per cent vote share in the elections of 2019. Besides, he broke the earlier record of the highest majority of over 2 lakh votes secured by BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the 2006 by-elections and 2.05 lakh majority secured by TRS (BRS) candidate Vinod Kumar in the 2014 general elections.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna won from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency with 41.66 vote share with a margin of 4,500 votes. Aruna was unsuccessful in securing the second position with a vote share of 33.88 per cent in the 2019 general elections.

Similarly, former BJP MLA Madhavaneni Rahgunandan Rao won from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency and secured a 33.99 vote share winning with a margin of 39,139 votes. He secured 19.47 per cent of votes and stood in third position in the 2019 general elections in the same constituency.