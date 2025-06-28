BJP dubs Congress’ renaming spree as ‘names change sarkar’

Hyderabad: The BJP in Telangana dubbed the 18-month-old Congress-led government as a ‘Name’s Change Sarkar’ for failing to deliver on its promises.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said “Telangana Congress promised Change,” However, “in 18 months, all it delivered was Name Changes.”

On Friday, the Karimnagar MP, taking a dig at the State government for changing the name of the Rs 5 meal scheme named after ‘Annapurna’ to Indira Gandhi, said, “Universities renamed. Hospitals renamed. Irrigation projects (were) renamed. Awards renamed. Flyovers renamed. Housing scheme renamed. Farm loan incentive renamed. Greening Drive (was) renamed. Departments renamed. Official residence renamed. Telangana Talli changed.” They “Now, shamelessly, they’ve renamed the Rs 5 meal scheme from Goddess Annapurna, the divine giver of food, to Indira Gandhi. This isn’t governance – it’s an insult to Hindu beliefs. No real work. Just name work. And namesake work.”

Medak Parliament MP M Raghunandan Rao criticized the Congress government, stating that after 18 months in power, it lacks the courage to evaluate its performance and address the promises made to the public. Instead, it seems to create a new name and narrative each day to distract the people from its shortcomings.

The MP asked the GHMC Mayor to focus on civic issues rather than name-changing excrement. There are many unresolved issues in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. The supply of potable water is insufficient, and the drainage system is inadequate. Illegal constructions are occurring in newly developed colonies, ration cards are not issued, and new pensions are being approved.

The promises made by the Congress party in the state have not been fulfilled. Many women are unable to access scooties, and numerous individuals have not received the promised financial assistance of Rs. 2,500. Additionally, unemployed persons are not receiving the Rs. 4,000 that was promised.

Residents are submitting petitions regarding the lack of streetlights in the slums. There are also concerning reports of stray dogs attacking children, resulting in fatalities. Furthermore, sewage water has flooded several colonies. The GHMC Mayor should respond to such issues. “Just naming the Annapurna canteen after Indiramma canteen has not yielded any results for GHMC.”

He urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to stop changing the names of the schemes, reduce the hype surrounding them, and focus on fulfilling the promises made to the people before the elections.

Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge N.V. Subhash condemned the decision to rename the popular ‘Annapurna Canteens’—which serves subsidized meals to the poor—as ‘Indira Canteens’.

Calling it an “unwarranted, insensitive, and politically motivated” move, the BJP termed the renaming as a direct affront to the sentiments of the Hindu majority, and yet another attempt to erase cultural symbols deeply rooted in India’s civilizational identity. “Annapurna is not just a name—it symbolizes Goddess Annapurna, the divine mother who nourishes the world.”

He stated that the scheme had gained widespread goodwill due to its apolitical intentions. The GHMC is not a private trust, nor is it operated by the Congress Party. “The use of public funds to glorify a single political dynasty reflects entitlement and autocracy,” Subhash remarked.