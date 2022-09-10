BJP favours only corporate companies: Rayala

Khammam: The NDA government led by the BJP at the Centre is working only for favor of corporative companies, stated senior Congress leader Rayala Nageswara Rao.

Rayala participated in a rally taken out in support of supporting of Bharat Jodo Yatra led by the All India Congress Committee general secretary and MP Rahul Gandhi, at Paleru in the district on Friday

A large number of party leaders and workers participated in the rally and raised anti BJP slogans.

Addressing on the occasion, Rayala Nageswara Rao came down heavily on the BJP government. He said the BJP government failed to provide welfare to people in the country. He said the Modi government only hiked prices of fuel, cooking gas and others things last eight years. He said the Modi government using the investigation agencies for their favor.