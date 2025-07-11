BJP felicitates teachers on Guru Pournami

Khammam: Grand celebrations were held at the Khammam district BJP party office on Thursday to mark Sri Guru Pournami in which BJP district president Nelluri Koteswara Rao presided.

Vedic scholars, teachers, and masters of traditional arts were felicitated on the stage during the event. This included Tejasri, Kodanda Ramacharya, Tandra Ramprasad Guruswamy, Arutla Srinivasacharya, and Gujjula Srinivas Reddy who were especially honoured by mementos.

“Ours is a country where the teacher is considered ‘Parabrahma.’ Guru principle is sacred in our culture. The teachings of the guru are the strength of the future,” said Rao.

“Every student should respect their teacher and grow by believing in their aspirations.

Governments and private educational institutions should provide minimum respect to teachers and pay their salaries on time,” he said.