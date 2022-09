BJP forms steering panel for Munugode byelection

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP formed a 14-member steering committee headed by former MP G Vivek Venkatswamy as the chairman for the ensuing Munugodu Assembly bye-election.

The party is taking the bye-election as a prestige issue and to ensure the victory of the candidate Komatireddy Rajagagopal Reddy, the party leadership has pressed in a majority of the senior leaders.

The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Thursday formed the steering committee by including important leaders of the party. The other members include party's national executive special invitee Eatala Rajender, former MPs AP Jithendra Reddy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Vijaya Shanthi, D Ravindra Naik, Rapolu Anand Bhaskar, Party general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, former Telangana Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud, former MLAs A Chandrashekar, Endala Lakshminarayana, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Kapilvai Dileep Kumar, former member of National BC Commission T Achary and Dasoju Shravan Kumar. State BJP vice-president G Manohar Reddy would be the co-ordinator.