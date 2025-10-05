BJP gains ground: erstwhile Adilabad to witness three-way contest in polls

Nirmal: Thelocal elections in the erstwhile Adilabad district traditionally saw a direct contest between the BRS and Congress parties and the BJP was limited to contesting only a few seats. However, this time the BJP is emerging as a major contender in the local elections.

The party gained momentum after Godam Nagesh won as MP from Adilabad in the recent Parliamentary elections. Moreover, Anjireddy and Komurayya won in the Graduate and Teachers MLC elections held a few months ago. Energised by these victories the BJP is preparing to field candidates for majority seats in the upcoming Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, and Panchayat elections.

State BJP Chief N Ramachander Rao has announced that the party will contest all seats in these local elections. There was a prevailing belief that BJP had influence only in urban areas. However, the voting pattern in the recent past has seemingly challenged that notion.

It may be recalled that Nagesh secured majority votes for BJP even in rural areas across seven Assembly constituencies in Adilabad, Nirmal, and Asifabad districts surpassing both BRS and Congress. This has led the BJP to believe that it now has favourable support in villages as well.

Nagesh, along with MLCs Anjireddy and Komurayya, have been touring the district regularly to reassure BJP cadres of their presence. Moreover, local MLAs Mahesh Reddy, Payal Shankar, Ramarao Patel, and Harish Babu are also mobilising party workers for the local body elections. The party has launched extensive campaigns highlighting various welfare and development schemes implemented by the government.

In this regard, BJP leaders and representatives distributed pamphlets about Central government schemes during their visits. They are shedding light on funds sanctioned for national highways, improved railway facilities, modernisation of stations, construction of railway overbridges, and high-level bridges at bypass junctions.

As it prepares to contest for most seats, the BJP is putting major focus on strengthening its organisational structure. The party has restructured its main units, various wings, and power centres, and conducted training programmes.