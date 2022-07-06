BJP getting poll-ready in Telangana

Hyderabad: The BJP seems to have set the clock ticking for the preparations for the assembly elections in 2023. The state unit, which had been given a clear roadmap for the elections at the recent National Executive meeting, held a brainstorming session on Tuesday. Among those who participated in the meeting were party secretaries and in-charges. It has been decided that state and district leaders will work in a coordinated manner. Top leaders like Union Ministers and other national leaders would be frequenting the state to guide the state leaders.



The BJP national leadership asked the Union ministers, deputy chief minister of the BJP-ruled states, and other top leaders to visit their designated assembly constituencies in Telangana. They will be interacting with the local party leaders of the constituency and booth committees and with community leaders, intellectuals, doctors, lawyers and traders.

"The decision to draft leaders from across the country has been made as part of Assembly Pravas Yojana. They will drive the BJP's preparatory exercises for the 2023 assembly elections," a senior BJP leader told The Hans India.

The Assembly Pravas Yojana was a planned exercise for the leaders from other parts of the country to get a first-hand feel and get acquainted with the local BJP leaders.

Similarly, the party central leadership, on the lines of Assembly Pravas Yojana has decided to roll out Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana till the next general elections.

Accordingly, it has identified 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in which the party has decided to test its fortunes. Four Lok Sabha constituencies have been formed into a cluster for which an in-charge is appointed.

The cluster in-charge, along with a Pravas Minister will be working for strengthening and improving the party's winning chances in those LS segments.

The Adilabad (ST), Pedapalle (SC) Zahirabad and Medak Lok Sabha constituencies were formed into a cluster and the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Parshottam Rupala will be the in-charge.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be the Pravas Ministers, and the three will be working for the party, along with the state, and district and constituency level leaders for the next one year, or till the time of the general elections.

Similarly, for Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Chevella, and Bhongir LS segment clusters will be headed by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, and he is joined by the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyothiraditya M Scindia and Union Minister of State for Communications Devi Singh Chauhan.

Mahbubnagar, Nagar Kurnool (SC), Nalgonda, the cluster is taken care of by Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey and Pravas Minister, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Kailash Chaudhary.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Cooperation, BL Verma will oversee Warangal (SC), Mahabubabad (ST) and Khammam Lok Sabha segments cluster. Union Minister of State for Planning, Statistics and Programme, and Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh will be his partner in strengthening the party in these LS constituencies.