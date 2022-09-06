BJP govt striving for farmers

Warangal: Unlike the Congress, the BJP-led Central government has been working for the welfare of the farmers, the Union Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma said. Speaking at Rythu Sadassu programme at Nekkonda in Warangal district on Monday, he said that farmers used to stand in serpentine queues to fetch fertilisers. However, since the BJP assumed power, it became very easy for the farmers to get urea, DAP and other fertilisers, he added.

The Centre introduced Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, an initiative that provides Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support to the farmers. The Modi government also introduced Kisan Credit Yojana, a scheme that offers short-term, revolving credit to farmers, he said. The Centre had also introduced Ayushman Bharat, a national public health insurance fund that aims to provide free access to health insurance coverage for low income earners in the country, Verma said.

Former MLA and BJP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy termed the TRS government as anti-farmer. Telangana has become care of address for the farmers' suicides. As many as 4,935 farmers ended their lives. In Siddipet alone, 624 farmers committed suicide, he said.