BJP govt weakened cooperative sector: Chada Venkat Reddy

Sircilla: CPI National Working Committee member Chada Venkat Reddy accused the BJP government of weakening the country’s cooperative sector.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the district level conference of ‘Employment Guarantee Workers’ held at Lahari Function Hall in Sircilla on Sunday under the auspices of Telangana Agricultural Labour Union. Venkat Reddy recalled the promises the BJP in writing to repeal the three agricultural laws in response to the historic struggles.

However, he alleged that these promises were not fulfilled, and the agricultural sector was tied to corporate forces. He also expressed concern that illegal cases against farmers have not been withdrawn, and compensation has not been provided to the families of the 700 farmers who died during the agitation.

The CPI leader called upon activists to remove the fraudulent BJP government and demanded that the government provide spades, shovels, and hand tools to the labourers working in the villages. He also demanded that the government pay wages to the labourers every 15 days and provide Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the family of deceased workers.