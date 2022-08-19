BJP has no place in Telangana: Jagadish

Munugodu: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that BJP's autocratic policies will be exposed through Munugodu public meeting.

The Minister was speaking after inspecting arrangements for KCR's public meeting in Munugodu on Thursday.

He said that people of Munugodu are eagerly waiting to attend CM KCR meeting to be held on August 20.

He stated that speakers will explain the double standards of BJP-led Central government in the meeting.

Stating that CM KCR has a special connection with Munugodu constituency, he informed that being a poet and lyric writer CM KCR wrote songs on fluoride during the Telangana movement.

Keeping the promise, the TRS government announced war on fluoride and addressed the issued by taking all possible measures.

He said tha time has came to teach befitting lesson to development restricting leader like Rajgopal Reddy and remembered that people of Telangana are extending their solidarity to CM KCR in all occasions. The Minister exuded confidence that the Munugodu by-poll will be a cake walk for the pink party as the TRS has strong hold in the constituency.

Rajagopal Reddy and BJP thieves are conspiring to pollute Telangana society with the stolen money, he thundered. He said that BJP has no place in Telangana and added that the saffron party's conspiracy and tricks will not work in the State.

He predicted that the defeat of BJP is inevitable and the people of Munugodu will show their political consciousness in the by-poll. Party Assembly constituency incharge Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and others accompanied the Minister.