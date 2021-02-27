BJP has no right to talk on jobs: TRS

Hyderabad: Stating that there were a lesser number of jobs given in the BJP ruled states compared to Telangana, the TRS leaders on Friday said that the Saffron party has no right to talk on the jobs at a time when the Modi government was privatising the public sector units in the country. They said that there was less recruitment in states like Gujarat, UP, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference along with R Sridhar Reddy, Government Whip B Suman said that the party's working president KT Rama Rao gave detailed information on the number of posts filled up by the government. "The BJP leaders are talking as if the governments in the States ruled by their party have filled up lakhs of posts," he added.

The TRS leader called the Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay as a new beggar and alleged that he was repeatedly telling lies. "Bandi Sanjay knows nothing but indulging in individual criticism. DK Aruna also targets chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who risked his life for Telangana. The BJP leaders have no right to talk on the jobs when the Modi government was privatising the public sector units in the country. Both BJP and Congress have done injustice to Telangana," he said.

The TRS leader asked the BJP leaders to get the issue of zones solved if they have commitment towards Telangana. He called upon the graduates to teach a lesson to the BJP for increasing petroleum prices. The BJP should give details of the 12 crore jobs promised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.