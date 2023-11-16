Live
BJP has surrendered to Congress, alleges Harish
Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that the BJP has surrendered before the Congress party in this election like the Congress had surrendered during the Dubbaka and Munugodu by-elections in the past.
The BRS leader was speaking in a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) at the Press Club on Wednesday. Harish Rao said that the Congress and BJP have become one for Telangana. First, the Congress party surrendered in Dubbaka and Munugodu and now the BJP has surrendered. When seven mandals were transferred to Andhra Pradesh by the BJP, the Congress party supported it. The BJP allocated the Siler Power Project Bill and again Congress supported it. When one Union Minister insulted the people of Telangana asking them to eat broken rice, BRS leaders took up a dharna in Delhi but the Congress did not even condemn it. If people want two ‘pairavikarulu’ then they can vote for Congress, said Harish Rao.
Harish Rao said that only for the votes of minority sections, the Congress was alleging that BRS and BJP were one. If the BRS and BJP were one, the Governor would have supported the government. Replying to a question, Harish Rao said that it was because of the delay from the Governor’s side, that the RTC bill was stopped and added that immediately after the elections, the RTC workers would be considered government employees.
When asked about different comments by different leaders on the Centre’s dictate on meters to agriculture pump sets, Harish Rao said that the State lost Rs 35,000 crore in loans in five years because of denial by the Centre.
The BRS leader alleged that Congress has never kept its promises made to the people.