  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP in lead after 4th round by 2000 votes

BJP in lead after 4th round by 2000 votes
x
Highlights

BJP takes lead of about 2,000 votes in fourth round.

Munugodu: The BJP is leading in the villages where the Ministers Ch Malla Reddy (Aregudem), V Prashant Reddy (Devulamma Nagaram) and V Srinivas Goud (Lingojiguda) were the incharges for TRS.

The BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy secured lead in second, third and fourth round.

After two rounds of counting the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS is leading with 318 votes against BJPs Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy aftertwo rounds.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X