BJP in lead after 4th round by 2000 votes

Munugodu: The BJP is leading in the villages where the Ministers Ch Malla Reddy (Aregudem), V Prashant Reddy (Devulamma Nagaram) and V Srinivas Goud (Lingojiguda) were the incharges for TRS.



The BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy secured lead in second, third and fourth round.

After two rounds of counting the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS is leading with 318 votes against BJPs Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy aftertwo rounds.