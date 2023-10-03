BJP is Business Janata Party, says BRS MLC

♦ Says that the Karnataka model was a failed one and no one would believe the Cong’s promises



Hyderabad: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied in Mahabubnagar, the Telangana RythuBandhu Samithi Chairman PallaRajeshwar Reddy on Monday suggested the BJP leaders in the State to give a proper script to the Prime Minister in the Nizamabad meeting.

Addressing a press conference at the BRSLP office along with MLC MS Prabhakar, PallaRajeshwar Reddy said that the BRS can prove with evidence that the PM lied in the public meeting. A person like Modi talked like a street leader. Stating that there was no water in the projects was a big lie. If there was no water, how could Telangana produce over one crore tonnes of food grains, he asked. The BJP leaders have given the wrong script to the PM. They should at least give him the correct script in the Nizamabad public meeting, said Rajeshwar Reddy.

The BRS leader also targeted the PM on the comments of farmer suicides in the State. He said that the PM was saying something and the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was something else in the Parliament. Modi should at least tell the truth in tomorrow’s meeting, demanded the BRS leader.

The BRS leader said that the BJP was the party of businessmen and the meaning of BJP was the Business Janata Party. He said that the PM announced the Turmeric Board now when the demand was from nine years ago. The BRS has real love towards farmers and the BJP has fake love, he said.

Rajeshwar Reddy said that the Karnataka model was a failed one and no one would believe the Congress party’s promises. The BRS is certain to come into power in Telangana. He lashed out at the TPCC Chief alleging that Revanth Reddy was a joker and a broker who was selling the tickets for money. He recalled the Congress leaders were levelling allegations of Revanth demanding money.