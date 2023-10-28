BJP leader Babu Mohan announces he is not contesting in assembly elections

BJP leader Babu Mohan has announced that he will not be contesting the upcoming elections. He revealed his decision to stay away from the elections and party campaigns during a media conference held at the Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday. Furthermore, he stated that he will be resigning from the party, following the decision of the high command.

Babu Mohan also addressed the issue of his son's ticket for the assembly elections and mentioned that attempts were made to create rifts by spreading rumours that his son would be given a ticket. He expressed feeling insulted within the party and attributed his decision to the loss of self-esteem.

The former MLA Mohan claimed that false campaigns were being spread over the denial of the ticket due to him. He also mentioned that Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, did not respond to his calls and opined that he had been kept away from the party.