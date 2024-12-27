  • Menu
BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao condoles death of former PM Manmohan Singh

In a heartfelt statement, K. Krishna Sagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson for the BJP in Telangana, expressed deep condolences following the passing of a former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was widely regarded as the architect of India's modern economic model.

Rao described the late leader as a "brilliant intellectual and a simple leader," emphasizing that India has lost one of her most distinguished sons. He acknowledged the significant contributions the former Prime Minister made to the nation, highlighting his lasting impact on the country’s economic landscape.



In his statement, Rao said, "I pray to God for his soul to rest in peace. Om Shanthi."

The BJP family, along with many citizens, mourns the loss of a leader whose vision and dedication have left an indelible mark on the nation.

