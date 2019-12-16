BJP leader making false allegations for political mileage: Addi Bhoja Reddy

Adilabad: Farmers Coordination Committee district president Addi Bhoja Reddy said that BJP district president Payala Shankar was making false allegations over the railway flyover bridge.



Speaking at a press meet at the residence of MLA Jogu Ramanna here on Monday, he said that the TRS had won with a bumper majority in Adilabad constituency and will win the next elections also with even a greater majority. Stating that the State government has paid Rs 52 crores for the railway under bridge and the Central government sanctioned Rs 76 crores, he questioned his share in that funds. The State government has Rs 52 crores of funds and tenders for the work were taken up in 2016 with an estimation cost of Rs 76 crores. But they have been mismanaged, Bhoja Reddy pointed out. 'Payala Shankar himself stopped the works on behalf of some owners,' Reddy said.

The Farmers Coordination Committee district president stated that being a member of the ruling party at the Centre, BJP district president Payala Shankar is wantonly blaming the State government. "Chenaka Korata barriage is under progress with an estimation cost of Rs 1,227 crores, and soon will give water to the farmers. But MLA J Ramanna never assured of providing water. Railway over bridge in Adilabad city will be constructed under the leadership of Jogu Ramanna, he said.

Bhoja Reddy said that Shankar will be defeated in the upcoming municipal elections and alleged that Shankar is politically misleading the public for his political mileage only. Stating that Jogu Ramanna is still working for the town development, Reddy wanted Shankar to open his eyes and see how mini tank bund has been developed.