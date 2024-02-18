BJP leader Malka Komuraiah's Jana Chaitanya Yatra gets good response

HYDERABAD: The ‘Jana Chaitanya Yatra’ undertaken by BJP State leader Shri Malka Komaraiah on Sunday in AS Rao Nagar and its surroundings in Malkajgiri Parliament constituency to educate people about various welfare schemes and development programmes implemented by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the last 10 years got spectacular response with thousands of people attending it with enthusiasm.

The door-to-door ‘Jana Chaitanya Padayatra’ that started from Sringeri Shankar Matt Sri Subramanya Swamy Temple at Sainikpuri with a slogan “Abki Baar 400 Paar - #Modi again in 2024” was concluded at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple near Kushaiguda. The lanes and bylanes all along the yatra route were decorated with party flags and banners to welcome Shri Malka Komaraiah.

Holding flags and placards with the photographs of Shri Modi, the BJP followers especially women took part in large numbers in the yatra that passed through the main thoroughfares of Sainikpuri, Brundhavan Colony, AS Rao Nagar, Hi-Tension Road, Bhavaninagar on Saket Road, Kamalanagar, ECIL Crossroads and concluded at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple near Kushaiguda.

During the yatra, Shri Malka Komaraiah interacted with vendors, shopkeepers and residents and explained to them in detail the welfare schemes and development programmes introduced by Shri Modi in the country. Several party cadre, mostly youth, took selfies with Shri Malka Komaraiah, who advised them to strive for the victory of BJP in the forthcoming Parliament elections.

At Bhavani Nagar at Saket Road, a family greeted Shri Malka Komaraiah with ‘harathi’ and felicitated him with a ‘shawl’. Addressing the residents, he said the NDA government led by Shri Modi made India the world’s fifth-largest economy and added that the Prime Minister was giving more emphasis to manufacturing, Information Technology, service, agriculture and allied sectors, among others.

He requested the people to support the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and ensure the party's victory in Malkajgiri Parliament constituency.