BJP leader Raghunandan Rao challenges Warangal CP

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao challenged Warangal Commissioner of Police Ranganath asking if he was ready to be examined by a sitting judge of the High Court.

Raghunandan Rao, who visited the students of Kakatiya University, said that the students had accused the police of manhandling them. He questioned why it took 12 hours to produce the KU students before the magistrate. He also questioned why the police did not take the students to court immediately after their arrest. He asked why the students were not taken from the police station to the Task Force office and why were they shifted to other areas against the rules.

The BJP MLA said that even during the rule of former Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, such atrocities did not happen. He said that the police should respect the law and that if they go wrong, they should be corrected.

Raghunandan Rao also said that Warangal CP Ranganath's behaviour was not correct. He demanded an apology from the police for filing cases against the students, who are the future of the country. He warned the police not to behave as if they had authority just because they were wearing a uniform.