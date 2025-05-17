BJP Leaders Call for Strategic Mobilization Ahead of Telangana Elections

Gadwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held an Organizational Structuring Workshop at the party office in Aija town under the leadership of town BJP president Kampati Bhagat Reddy. The event was attended by several key leaders including Jogulamba Gadwal district BJP president Tapala RamAnjaneyulu, workshop in-charge Vidyasagar Reddy, former district president S. Ramachandra Reddy, and Akkala Ramadevi, who were presented with the official organizational structure document during the session.

Addressing the gathering, district president RamAnjaneyulu elaborated on the numerous public welfare and development schemes implemented by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the need for grassroots-level strengthening of the party ahead of the upcoming elections.

In his remarks, Bhagat Reddy pointed out that the party was focused on training its cadre to approach voters strategically and strengthen BJP's presence among the electorate. “Our aim is to enhance organizational maturity and ensure that voters are attracted towards BJP through structured outreach,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the current Telangana government, he criticized the extravagant spending at recent state events, citing an example where dinner plates reportedly cost Rs. 1,01,000 each at a Miss World-themed banquet at Chowmahalla Palace. He added, “The Chief Minister claims the state is bankrupt and no one is willing to lend us money, but is simultaneously indulging in such lavish spending.”

Reddy further criticized the Congress-led state government, stating that the reality of governance in Telangana is disappointing, despite flashy slogans like “Telangana Racing Number 1” being plastered everywhere. “It’s a case of big claims and poor performance,” he remarked.

He called upon BJP workers to act proactively and with dedication to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming elections, urging them to take responsibility for strengthening the party at all levels.

The event was attended by a number of party leaders and supporters, including Aija and Gadwal mandal presidents Gopala Krishna and Telugu Srinivasulu, town vice president Lakshman Goud, district OBC Morcha executive members Lakshmanachari, Bellankonda Nagaraju, Rajasekhar, Mahesh, and others.

The workshop aimed to boost morale, enhance strategic planning, and ensure stronger ground-level connectivity with the public as the political landscape in Telangana heats up ahead of elections.