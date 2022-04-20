BJP leaders call on Guv Dr Tamilisai Soundrarajan

Hyderabad: BJP leaders Former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Raghunandan Rao, Ramachander Rao and others met the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan. It is believed that the party leaders have a submitted a report of Khammam BJP activist Sai Ganesh suicide case and Kamareddy's Ramayampet mother and son suicide case. They are believed to have demanded a CBI enquiry in both the cases.

Later addressing the media, the BJP leaders said that they met the Governor over the suicides by the BJP activist and mother-son in Khammam and Kamareddy respectively. They informed that the leaders had demanded a CBI probe into the cases. They alleged that people are ending lives due to the harassment by the TRS party leaders. They said that TRS party leaders are forcing the people to commit suicide by their harassment.

Earlier in the day, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday stated that the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is speaking like a political leader. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Talasani said that it is not right by the Governor to target the State government at a media conference. He said that the Governor is speaking in favor of BJP leaders. He also stated that the Governor can discuss what can be changed and what should be done but she should not target the government and speak on behalf of the opposition parties.

He said that the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs are nominated but are elected by the people of the State. It is the mandate that is given by the people of the State, he said. The Governor should focus on her duties first, he added. The Minister said that the Governor's statement that she does not like to work with the State Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not right. He said that the statements by the Governor against the State government is painful.