BJP Leaders Criticize Government Neglect During Visit to Deva Nagar Colony in Aija

Gadwal: Today, under the leadership of BJP Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medikonda Bhim Sen Rao, a visit program to Deva Nagar Colony in Aija Municipality was initiated. District President Ramachandra Reddy, the chief guest at the event, addressed the gathering, highlighting the dire state of internal roads in Deva Nagar Colony. Despite significant funds being allocated by the central government and heavy taxes collected from residents, the previous BRS government and the current Congress administration have failed to address the colony’s infrastructure issues, he remarked.

Reddy also pointed out the dangerous situation caused by high-tension electrical lines passing over homes in the colony. During the rainy season, power surges are causing electric shocks in the homes, posing a serious safety threat. He urged the electricity department to take immediate action or face a protest, warning that the substation would be surrounded if the problem persists.

Additionally, Reddy expressed concern about the colony turning into a muddy swamp due to recent heavy rains, which has led to venomous snakes entering homes. He warned that diseases like dengue and malaria could spread if proper sanitation is not implemented immediately. He advised the municipal authorities to start a comprehensive sanitation drive to address these health risks.

The Aija municipal administration and staff were urged to act swiftly to resolve these issues, or else the BJP would take up protest programs against the government and municipal administration.

Several local BJP leaders and residents of Deva Nagar Colony participated in the program, including Aija Mandal President Gopalakrishna, Town General Secretary Pradeep Kumar, District OBC Morcha General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Lakshman Chari, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, and Booth Presidents Raghu and Pinjari Ibrahim.