BJP Leaders Criticize TRS and Congress for Failing to address the RDS Issue

Gadwal: In a fiery address today, BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy lambasted both the previous TRS government and the current Congress administration for their failure to deliver on promises to the region's farmers. The remarks were made following an inspection of the Tummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme led by BJP Rajoli Mandal President Sanghala Sanjeeva Reddy.



Ramachandra Reddy criticized the TRS government for initiating Phase 1 of the Tummilla project with a budget of Rs. 783 crores but failing to complete it, leaving farmers in the lurch. He pointed out that former minister Niranjan Reddy had promised to manage reservoirs like Mallamma Kunta, Julekal, and Valluru in Phase 2, but these promises not fulfilled, and funds were declared insufficient. Reddy accused MLC Chella Venkatarami Reddy of deceiving voters with false assurances of completing the Tummilla project if elected.

Highlighting the persistent water scarcity, Ramachandra Reddy stated that the area needs 15.9 TMC of water through the RDS canal, but only 4 TMC has been supplied so far. He noted that while Telangana CM Revanth Reddy had assured farmers of water distribution from the Sindhanur RDS regulator, the reality under the Congress regime has been disappointing, with water not reaching crucial distributaries (22, 23, 24). He criticized Congress for their hollow promises and accused the government of failing to support farmers adequately.

"The TRS government, by completing only Phase 1 of the Tummilla project, exploited and deceived the farmers. The Congress, with its six guarantees, has also failed to deliver. Farmers are still waiting for loan waivers and necessary support. The promised water hasn't materialized, leading to parched fields and withered crops," Ramachandra Reddy stated.

He emphasized that the BJP is committed to farmers' welfare, unlike the TRS and Congress, whose governance has turned into a curse for the farmers. The BJP leaders pledged to hold the government accountable and ensure that the Tummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme benefits the farmers as intended.

The meeting saw participation from several BJP leaders and activists, including MLA candidate Rajagopal, district vice presidents KK Reddy and Ranjith Patel, and district executive committee members Nageshwar Reddy, Gopalakrishna, Murali krishna, and others.

In a symbolic gesture, the BJP leaders, alongside irate farmers, protested near the lift scheme, demanding immediate action. Irrigation Executive Engineer Vijay Kumar Reddy assured that water would be released by Tuesday, leading to a temporary halt in the protests.

The ongoing issues highlight the urgent need for effective irrigation solutions and genuine support for the agricultural community in Jogulamba Gadwal district.