BJP Leaders Felicitate Devoted Rama Bhakta Chakravarthi Acharyulu in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: In a heartwarming and spiritually significant event, prominent BJP leaders, including former Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President Ramachandra Reddy, paid rich tributes and felicitated Chakravarthi Acharyulu, a devout Rama bhakta and the District President of the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam Committee.

For the past 15 years, Chakravarthi Acharyulu has been engaged in an extraordinary spiritual endeavor—writing the holy name Sri Rama on 36,116 grains of rice every year during the Sri Rama Navami festival. With his unwavering devotion, he has now completed writing over five lakh (500,000) Sri Rama names, marking a monumental milestone in his spiritual journey.

Chakravarthi Acharyulu has dedicated his life to the propagation of Sanatana Dharma and Hindu values, constantly inspiring devotees and priests alike through the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam initiative. He devotes his personal time and energy toward the service of the divine, consistently spreading spiritual awareness among the people.

Recognizing his selfless dedication and spiritual contributions, BJP leaders honored Chakravarthi Acharyulu with garlands and a traditional talapaka (headgear) during a special ceremony held at Ieeja Mandal headquarters. The event was led by former District BJP President Ramachandra Reddy and Ieeja Mandal BJP President Gopal Krishna.

Several other respected individuals were also present to honor the occasion, including Nagaraju, Venkatacharyulu, Nagabhushana Sharma, Lakshmana Goud, Ashok, Gopal, and reporters Amar and Satish. The gathering acknowledged Chakravarthi Acharyulu's tireless commitment to upholding and spreading Hindu Dharma and expressed admiration for his service, urging others to follow his noble path.

This felicitation not only celebrated a remarkable individual but also underscored the importance of spiritual dedication and cultural preservation in modern society.