BJP Leaders Highlight 11 Years of Modi’s Governance, Visit Jogulamba Railway Halt to Showcase Development

Gadwal: A special meeting was held in Thakshasila village of Undavalli mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district to mark the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. The meeting was organized under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Pidugu Venkatesh and attended by party cadre and local residents. Former BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy participated as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Ramachandra Reddy said that under Narendra Modi's leadership, the nation has seen remarkable progress in all sectors. He emphasized that the Central Government’s welfare programs and developmental initiatives have strengthened the economic, social, and technological fabric of the country. He also stated that employment and livelihood opportunities for the youth have increased significantly during this period.

Ramachandra Reddy called upon BJP mandal leaders to spread awareness of the central government’s schemes among the public. He instructed them to conduct discussions and awareness drives in every booth and main village junction, ensuring that every citizen is informed about the benefits of the government's initiatives.

Later, the BJP team visited the Jogulamba Railway Halt, where they reviewed the developments in the railway sector. Ramachandra Reddy noted that the Indian Railways is advancing at a rapid pace under the Modi government. He spoke about ongoing projects like track doubling, railway electrification, the launch of Vande Bharat trains, new railway routes, and modernization of railway stations.

He cited Telangana’s Secunderabad and Charlapalli stations as examples of transformation, noting that their amenities now rival those of international airports. The visit was aimed at showcasing the tangible outcomes of infrastructure development under the BJP-led government.

The event was attended by BJP’s 2023 MLA candidate Raj Gopal, party leaders Nageshwar Reddy, Rajasekhar Sharma, Upender, Gopi, Sunkanna, Rajeshwar Reddy, Chandu, Raghavendra, Suri, Rangaswamy, and others.