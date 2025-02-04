BJP leaders perform Palabishekam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait

Bhadrachalam: BJP Bhadrachalam Mandal Committee performed Palabishekam tothe portrait of Prime Min-ister Narendra Modi at the Bus Stand Centre in the city centre. The leaders praised Budget-25 which is more help to poor. They conveyed special thanks PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on the occasion.

In the meeting held on this occasion, BJP’s new Bhadrachalam Mandal President Mutyala Srinivas presided over the meeting.

BJP District President KV Ranga Kiran participated as the chief guest and addressed the meeting and said that people all over the country are very happy and happy due to the tax exemption of up to 12 lakhs for middle class businessmen and middle class employees in our country’s budget.

He strongly condemned the inappropriate comments made by former Congress Party Na-tional President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi against the President, the first citizen of India. President Gov.

He said that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi insulting Draupadi Murmu as a poor lady and her son Rahul Gandhi as a boring piece of cake is an insult to the tribal community. He advised that it is everyone’s responsibility to respect the first citizen of this country, regardless of the party.