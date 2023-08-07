BJP leaders protest government land sale in Kokapet and Budvel

RANGAREDDY: Tensions escalated on Sunday as BJP leaders in Kokapet took to the streets to protest against the sale of government lands in various areas, including Kokapet and Budvel. However, the demonstration was met with swift action from the police, resulting in the arrest of several protesting BJP workers.

The protest witnessed Kokapet BJP leaders voicing their opposition to the sale of government lands. Chanting slogans and holding placards, they expressed their discontent with the alleged indiscriminate selling of valuable lands by the government in Rangareddy.

Bokka Narasimha Reddy, the BJP Rangareddy district president, led the protest, drawing attention to the actions of minister KTRama Rao in the past. He recalled KTR’s opposition days when he protested against the same issue of government land sales and questioned the logic behind selling precious lands in Telangana today.

“The government is selling government lands without discernment in Rangareddy, even for public needs,” Reddy asserted, condemning the sale of valuable land in areas like Narsinghi, Bandlaguda, Kokapet, and Rajendra Nagar. He accused the government of viewing the Rangareddy district solely as a source of revenue, neglecting the interests of the people.

Vowing to vehemently oppose the sale of government lands, Narasimha Reddy announced the BJP’s intention to launch an agitation programme to safeguard the interests of the public. The leaders present, including Anjan Kumar and others pledged their support to the cause.