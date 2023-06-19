BJP leaders to meet 35 lakh families in Telangana in a single day on June 22

Hyderabad: The BJP leaders in the state would meet 35 lakh families in a single day in the state on June 22 as part of the 'Intintiki BJP' to mark the completion of nine year rule by BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Right from polling booth president to state president all the leaders would be visiting the houses of the voters. Each of the booth president would be visiting at least 100 families. The state level leaders would be visiting the families in their respective constituencies. The leaders would be meeting the families from 7 am to 1 pm. There are 35 lakh booth committees, they would be explaining to the people what PM Modi has done for them.

Bandi Sanjay would be visiting the families in Chaitanyapuri in Karimnagar Assembly constituency. Similarly, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders would be visiting the people in their constituencies.

The BJP leaders are meeting people as part of their Maha Jansampark Yatra from June 22 to 30.