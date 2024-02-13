BJP LS candidates list any time after Feb 21?

Hyderabad: Has reason prevailed on the BJP national leadership this time? If the goings-on are any indication, the party is to announce its candidates list for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections any time after February 21.

According to party sources, the issue of early announcement of candidates has come under serious consideration following requests from several States including Telangana and Karnataka. The national leadership is seriously considering announcing the candidates for the elections.

Party sources say the request for early announcement of candidates is to be discussed at the ensuing national council meeting. A decision on this would be taken any time after February 21.

In Telangana the party did face criticism within its circles that it could have bagged a few more seats in the Assembly elections had it announced the candidates early vis-a-vis other parties. In several segments the party had to satisfy being in second position. It was reasoned that the decision on candidates was delayed abnormally; they could not get sufficient time even for electioneering covering the entire constituency.

It is against this backdrop that requests for early announcement of candidates were placed before the national party, the sources added.

The State leadership hopes early announcement of list coinciding its five-fold ‘Vijaya Sankara Yatra’ starting from February 20. It will enable party to go to people launching an early campaign vis a vis other parties.