BJP Mahila Morcha attacks Cong over unfulfilled promises

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha President Dr Shilpa Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during a campaign event for the Jubilee Hills by-election, accusing it of failing to deliver on its pre-election guarantees.

Speaking at a student-focused rally, Dr Reddy raised the slogan “Where are the scooties?”, referring to the Congress’s promise in the last State Assembly election to distribute scooters to female students. She criticised the party for making grand assurances only during elections and failing to implement its six guarantees after coming to power.

Dr Reddy urged voters to question Congress leaders who come seeking votes and to hold them accountable for unfulfilled promises. “The Congress government has betrayed the people. It’s time to teach them a lesson by defeating them in Jubilee Hills,” she said.

She appealed to voters to support BJP candidate Deepak Reddy, stating that only the BJP could ensure genuine development and accountability.

She also alleged that the Congress candidate was effectively backed by AIMIM,and called on voters to be vigilant and make informed choices.

“This election is not just about parties—it’s about truth versus deception,” adding, she urged the Jubilee Hills voters to choose wisely and reject those who failed to deliver.