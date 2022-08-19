BJP making huge arrangements for Amit Shah's public meeting in Munugode

Hyderabad: BJP leaders are making huge arrangements for the public meeting to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Munugode on August 21.



BJP senior leaders including Vivek Venkatswamy and former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy visited the public meeting venue in Mungode on Friday and reviewed arrangements such as seating, parking facilities and helipad areas. They gave necessary instructions to the local cadre and officials about arrangements. BJP is planning to mobilize a huge crowd for the meeting where former MLA Rajagopal Reddy will formally join the party.

Meanwhile, the schedule for Amit Shah's visit has been finalised. As per the schedule released to the media, Amit Shah will arrive at Shamshabad Airport on August 21 at 3.40 pm on a special flight. He will leave for Munugode in the Nalgonda district at 4.15 PM. He will be holding a review meeting with CRPF officers in Munugode at 4.35 PM. He will participate in a public meeting from 4:40 PM to 6:00 PM. After the meeting, he will go to Ramoji Film City via road. Amit Shah will stay in the film city from 6:45 PM to 7:30 PM. He will conduct a meeting with key party workers in Novotel, Shamshabad from 8:00 PM to 9:30 PM. He will return to New Delhi at 9.40 PM.

During his visit, Amit Shah is likely to assign various responsibilities of Munugode by-polls to BJP leaders.