Just In
Gadwal: BJP Membership Drive Launched in Bharat Nagar Colony,Under the leadership of Aija BJP Convenor Pradeep Swami, the BJP's membership registration drive was launched in Bharat Nagar Colony, Jogulamba Gadwal district. District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated the polling booth campaign at the BJP office today.
During the event, S. Ramachandra Reddy stated, "The Bharatiya Janata Party is the largest political party in India. We have set a new record by registering 20 million memberships in just 8 days. People from all walks of life are looking towards the BJP for leadership. We must engage youth and women by explaining the central government's schemes and ensure maximum membership registrations at the polling booth level. Together, we can make this booth-level membership campaign a resounding success," he advised party workers.
The event was attended by District Membership Co-Convenor KK Reddy, Mandal President Gopalakrishna, Town Co-Convenor Kampati Bhagat Reddy, District OBC Morcha Committee Member Lakshmanachari, Town Social Media Convenor Chinni Krishna, Veerayya Achari, Booth Presidents Rajasekhar, Raghu, Brahmaiah Achari, Edavelli Krishna, and others.