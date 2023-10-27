BJP MLA candidate Paidi Reddy intensifies campaign

Armur: Armur BJP MLA candidate campaigned in Maklur mandal’s Adjui Mamidi Palli and Chinnapur villages. Hundreds of women welcomed him with Mangala Haartulas and chanted Jai BJP and Jai Rakesh Reddy. He went to Godu with Rakesh Reddy. On this occasion, Rakesh Reddy said that the forest Mamidipalli is an ideal.

“Most of the people from this village go to the Army in the service of the country. MLAs are running in such villages. Please give them a chance. Also, Chinnapur Jeevan Reddy has been adopted and it is only one in the development that has been going on for nine years.” MLA Jeevan Reddy asked him to take a step forward saying that he has illegally acquired crores of assets and if the MLA wins, he will build a house in every village and we will work hard to ensure that everyone gets pension. Mandal BJP president Suresh Naik, Gangoni Santhosh, Vinod, Palep Raju and others participated in this programme.