BJP MLC calls for official recognition of Telangana Liberation Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Liberation Festival Committee Chairman and MLC Anji Reddy, speaking at a media conference on Sunday, called for the official recognition of September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. He emphasised that the date marks a pivotal moment in history when Hyderabad State was integrated into the Indian Union through Operation Polo, led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, thirteen months after India’s independence in 1947.

Anji Reddy recounted the oppressive rule of the Nizam and the atrocities committed by the Razakars.

He stressed that the BJP has been consistently working to preserve and promote this history, ensuring that future generations understand the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle. He criticised successive state governments for failing to officially commemorate the day.

He noted that even after nine years in power, the BRS government did not declare it an official observance. In 2023, the BJP-led central government celebrated the day at the Parade Ground, though the state government chose to label it “National Integration Day” and later “People’s Day” under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Anji Reddy affirmed that a future BJP government in Telangana would officially recognise and celebrate Liberation Day. He traced the party’s efforts back to 1998, when a series of commemorations were initiated. A series of programs will be held across the state beginning September 2, with a tribute to martyrs at Gundraipalli. The grand event on September 17 will feature Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Parade Grounds.