BJP MP Arvind, MLA Sanjay Kumar meet CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind along with Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence on Sunday to seek his support for the infrastructure projects in their constituencies.

In view of Centre’s sanction of Navodaya schools to both Jagtial and Nizamabad districts, they requested Revanth Reddy to provide suitable land for the projects. They also discussed the availability of land to the extent of 20 acres for each school in these two districts, whose proposal was cleared recently by the Union Cabinet.

Apart from this, other proposals include Railway projects under the Nizamabad parliamentary segment. Arvind informed that an RoB (Railway over Bridge) remained pending for a long time owing to delay in release of funds by the previous BRS government, despite being jointly funded by State and Railways on a 50:50 basis. He urged the CM to expedite the pending works of RoBs under his constituency. He also urged Revanth Reddy to expedite the survey of the proposed airport at Jakranpally in Nizamabad district, so that the survey report could be sent to Centre to get relevant permissions for undertaking the project.

Both the MP and MLA discussed various developmental projects being undertaken in the Jagtial Assembly constituency with Revanth Reddy. Sanjay Kumar brought to notice of the Chief Minister that Jagtial was likely to get Kendriya Vidyalaya’s sanction and urged him to ensure this prestigious school gets suitable land once it gets approved by the Union government.